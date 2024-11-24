Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Remitly Global by 10,213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,198 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 262,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 60,991 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Remitly Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Remitly Global during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Remitly Global by 54.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remitly Global Price Performance

NASDAQ RELY opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $336.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

RELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Remitly Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Remitly Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Remitly Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

In related news, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,520. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $570,492.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,542,613 shares in the company, valued at $64,595,956.86. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,231 shares of company stock worth $673,288 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Remitly Global Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

