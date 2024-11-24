Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 32,094 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,094 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.17 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

