Quest Partners LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 347.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $372.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.06 and a 200-day moving average of $331.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,293.30. This trade represents a 67.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.48, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,574.40. This trade represents a 23.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,496 shares of company stock worth $43,765,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.