Quest Partners LLC Sells 10,836 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 447.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 48.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 3,300 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $121,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,173.28. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suni M. Davis sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $79,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,272. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $35.96 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.25 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBSI

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.