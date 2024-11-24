Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of H&R Block worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in H&R Block by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 159,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 576.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after purchasing an additional 494,457 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,332,168.83. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. This trade represents a 30.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

