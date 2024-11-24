Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.99. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $230.76.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 33.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

