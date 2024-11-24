Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,997,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after buying an additional 106,841 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

