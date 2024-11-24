Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

DT stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

