Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Metropolitan Bank worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,876,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 193.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 21.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $68,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,767.02. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,637.56. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $291,024. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 5.3 %

MCB stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $745.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

