Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 246.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,778 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 357,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

