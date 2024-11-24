Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 39.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

