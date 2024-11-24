Sotera Health’s (SHC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

SHC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHC

Sotera Health Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SHC stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,705,974.03. This represents a 16.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 716.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 20,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560,636 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,248 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,300,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,126,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after acquiring an additional 644,236 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.