Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vale were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the second quarter worth $45,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth $126,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

