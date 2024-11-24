Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 4,188 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

