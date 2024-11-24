Quest Partners LLC Invests $452,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 50.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114,072 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $947,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 218,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,674,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,660,039.20. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FLWS. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $503.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

