Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,110 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.2 %

LW stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

