Quest Partners LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $284.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.88 and its 200 day moving average is $243.39. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.94 and a 52-week high of $289.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total value of $673,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,197.66. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,108 shares of company stock worth $3,434,439 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

