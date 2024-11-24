Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,287,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,387,000 after buying an additional 175,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,926,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 689,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ESRT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

