Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 19.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in AppFolio by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $242.39 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.87 and a 200-day moving average of $230.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.87, for a total value of $697,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,315. This represents a 10.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 926 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $212,091.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,903.76. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,799,618 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.75.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

