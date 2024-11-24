Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $201,756.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,810 shares in the company, valued at $36,262,234.30. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $13,684,377.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 774,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,265,427.55. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 425,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,613. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DFIN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.18.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.