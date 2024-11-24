Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $153.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.03. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.17 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,047,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,741,295.98. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $585,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,162.46. This represents a 24.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

