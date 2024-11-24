Quest Partners LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 76,084.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Adeia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adeia by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adeia by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Adeia by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.44. Adeia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADEA shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

