Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

HubSpot Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $742.61 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $745.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $575.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,750.31, a PEG ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

