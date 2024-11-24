Quest Partners LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 48.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,498 shares of company stock worth $10,381,296. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD opened at $290.28 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $208.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

