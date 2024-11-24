Quest Partners LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of ALEX opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.