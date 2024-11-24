Quest Partners LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 1,093.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,771,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Forestar Group by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,883.58. This represents a 25.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FOR opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.76. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.76 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

