Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BlackLine by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BlackLine by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at BlackLine
In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 27,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,626,364.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,865 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,731.90. This represents a 19.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $299,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,732. This trade represents a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,108 shares of company stock worth $7,488,826. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.
BlackLine Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
