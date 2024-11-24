20,878 Shares in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 19,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $532,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,927 shares in the company, valued at $37,830,363.30. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Fuhrman acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,584. This trade represents a 283.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,492. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

TYRA stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

