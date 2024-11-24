Quest Partners LLC Purchases 3,238 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

