Quest Partners LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $163.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.77 and its 200-day moving average is $167.46.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

