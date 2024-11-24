Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 10,162 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.09. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

