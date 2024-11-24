Jennison Associates LLC Buys 112,857 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Editas Medicine worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 10.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,483,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $201.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

