Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,943 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $27,911,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $15,637,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 3,831.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This trade represents a 51.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,690. This trade represents a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.14.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $230.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $159.30 and a 12-month high of $278.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.53.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

