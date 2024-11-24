Jennison Associates LLC Invests $690,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,474,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,454,000 after acquiring an additional 92,281 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 447,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 575,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 263,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. This trade represents a 10.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,587.20. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,445,771 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

