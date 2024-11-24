Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Valmont Industries worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 81,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 200,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total value of $338,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,414.32. This trade represents a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,520. The trade was a 29.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $6,971,695 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $342.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $352.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.43.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.