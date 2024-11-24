Quest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Quest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $839,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Life Time Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $27.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.