Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of ExlService worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,747,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 22.4% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 16.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 199,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $954,952.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,254.50. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $4,145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,240 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,448. This trade represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,458 shares of company stock worth $19,986,814. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $46.21 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.