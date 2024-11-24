Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Casella Waste Systems worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,093,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,055,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $9,999,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 425,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,385,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock opened at $112.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.16 and a 1 year high of $112.85.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

