Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $211,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $92,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $112.52 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WHR

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.