Swiss National Bank Sells 20,100 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,314,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,761,000 after buying an additional 506,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,981 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,670,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,485,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Dropbox by 9.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,742,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 314,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 39.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after purchasing an additional 859,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DBX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $67,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 436,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,292.88. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,535.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,613.11. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,782 shares of company stock worth $11,673,797. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.