Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 1,341.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 152.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,886 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the second quarter worth $6,982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of V2X by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,741 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in V2X by 243.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,197 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in V2X by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V2X news, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,768. This represents a 8.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $153,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $653,246.62. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,936 shares of company stock worth $572,928 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on V2X in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

NYSE VVX opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91. V2X, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.76 and a beta of 0.57.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

