GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 4,534 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,224,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,462,000 after acquiring an additional 598,472 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter worth about $19,666,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 20.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,776,000 after buying an additional 322,511 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silgan by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,962,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,404,000 after buying an additional 204,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,584,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SLGN opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.88 and a twelve month high of $56.78.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

