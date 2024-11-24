Swiss National Bank Has $11.06 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Maximus worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Trading Down 2.5 %

Maximus Announces Dividend

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.99. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

