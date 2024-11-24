Swiss National Bank Sells 2,600 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Celestica worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Celestica by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Celestica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 26.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Celestica by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

Celestica Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE CLS opened at $89.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.24. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.