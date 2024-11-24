Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Darling Ingredients worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 24.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 282.6% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

