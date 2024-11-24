Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

