Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

