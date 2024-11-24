StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

TV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NYSE:TV opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $812.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.35 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 86.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 101,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,014 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1,005,403.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 271,459 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 182,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

