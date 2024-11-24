Natixis Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,630 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $98,876,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 373.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,817 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Core & Main by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,608,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,601,000 after purchasing an additional 953,489 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

