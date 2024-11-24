Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UTI. Truist Financial began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 878,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after buying an additional 842,765 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $9,032,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 646.3% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 198.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 229,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.